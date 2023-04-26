Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 222,252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,831,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of MKS Instruments as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. Carlyle Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $280,405,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 16.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,129,843 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $506,570,000 after acquiring an additional 864,178 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 30.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,420,327 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $282,655,000 after acquiring an additional 802,095 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,642,162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $696,324,000 after acquiring an additional 241,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 14.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,722,159 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $142,319,000 after purchasing an additional 222,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $79.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.10 and a 200 day moving average of $87.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.93. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.77 and a 52-week high of $126.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.56.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.69. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.02 earnings per share. MKS Instruments’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.20%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MKSI. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.36.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

