Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 46.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 341,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 108,462 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $25,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Robert Half International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,070,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,076,358,000 after buying an additional 74,325 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Robert Half International by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,850,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $906,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,092 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Robert Half International during the 1st quarter valued at about $636,060,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its position in Robert Half International by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,273,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,413,000 after purchasing an additional 307,488 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Robert Half International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,221,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,427,000 after purchasing an additional 15,011 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Stock Down 1.6 %

RHI stock opened at $71.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.41 and a 200 day moving average of $77.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.32. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.40 and a 52 week high of $112.64.

Robert Half International Increases Dividend

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Robert Half International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.89%.

Robert Half International declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 9th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on RHI shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $1,011,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,567,946.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 3,456 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $278,346.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,087.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 12,500 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $1,011,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,567,946.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

