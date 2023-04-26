Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 151,434 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 8,498.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 151,434 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.35% of WEX worth $25,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WEX. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in WEX by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of WEX by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of WEX by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,950,000 after purchasing an additional 49,480 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of WEX by 8.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of WEX by 38.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total transaction of $199,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,295.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total value of $199,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,295.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Regina O. Sommer sold 1,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.52, for a total transaction of $240,245.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,719,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,364 shares of company stock valued at $4,203,786. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WEX shares. TheStreet upgraded WEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on WEX from $213.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on WEX from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on WEX from $193.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on WEX in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.00.

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $176.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.24, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.60. WEX Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $204.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.60.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.27. WEX had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The business had revenue of $618.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.79 million. Research analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

