Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 58.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 584,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215,025 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $23,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 11.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,624,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,145,000 after buying an additional 582,790 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,290,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,387,000 after buying an additional 8,692 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 1st quarter worth about $323,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 148.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 11,283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco stock opened at $36.85 on Wednesday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $34.44 and a fifty-two week high of $45.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.7006 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This is an increase from British American Tobacco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%.

BTI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

