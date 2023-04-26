Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $22.16 Million Stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 10,281.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 234,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 232,569 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Euronet Worldwide worth $22,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $107.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.34. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.60 and a 52 week high of $137.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.48 and a 200 day moving average of $99.40.

Insider Activity

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $865.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.14 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 6.94%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Nikos Fountas sold 4,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.06, for a total value of $441,096.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,378.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.38.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions. Its products and services include automated teller machine (ATM), point-of-sale (POS), card outsourcing, card issuing and merchant acquiring services, software solutions and cloud based payment solutions, electronic distribution of electronic payment products, foreign exchange services, and international payment services.

