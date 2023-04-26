Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) by 66.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 298,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 119,068 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 1.22% of ArcBest worth $20,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARCB. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in ArcBest by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 11,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of ArcBest in the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in ArcBest by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in ArcBest by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. 88.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARCB has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ArcBest from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on ArcBest from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ArcBest from $138.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $124.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

ArcBest stock opened at $94.38 on Wednesday. ArcBest Co. has a 12 month low of $65.88 and a 12 month high of $104.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.56.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.19). ArcBest had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 32.17%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is presently 4.12%.

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

