Pacer Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 164,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,175,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of LCI Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,361,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,368,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,353,000 after acquiring an additional 251,778 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 99,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,139,000 after acquiring an additional 33,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 101,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,283,000 after acquiring an additional 34,394 shares during the last quarter. 99.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on LCI Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective (down from $137.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on LCI Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LCI Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.14.

LCI Industries stock opened at $112.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.66. LCI Industries has a 52 week low of $89.28 and a 52 week high of $139.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.45.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $894.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.46 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 28.95%. LCI Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.11%.

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses, trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo, trucks, pontoon boats, trains, manufactured homes, and modular housing.

