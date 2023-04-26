Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 305,915 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,005,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 305,915 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $20,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 3.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,190,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,151,000 after purchasing an additional 71,671 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 30.9% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 298,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,474,000 after buying an additional 70,579 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2.7% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the third quarter worth $906,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloomin’ Brands

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 64,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $1,793,187.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 243,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,793,836.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $23.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.58 and its 200-day moving average is $23.54. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $28.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 89.75% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Bloomin’ Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Bloomin’ Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.55.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

