Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 55,060 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 394,624 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,060 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 1.00% of Boise Cascade worth $27,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BCC. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boise Cascade in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 7.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 56.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 7,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 3.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,578,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BCC opened at $65.63 on Wednesday. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $55.14 and a fifty-two week high of $85.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by ($0.02). Boise Cascade had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 46.02%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.26 EPS. Boise Cascade’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.78%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boise Cascade has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.25.

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

