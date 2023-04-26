Pacer Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF (BATS:PSMD)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF (BATS:PSMD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 789,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,478 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF were worth $17,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF by 143.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF stock opened at $23.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.48 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.31.

About Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF

The Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF (PSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSMD was launched on Dec 22, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

