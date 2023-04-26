PagSeguro Digital Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:PAGS)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 4,190 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 164% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,586 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PAGS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.54.

PagSeguro Digital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PAGS traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.26. 1,017,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,216,991. PagSeguro Digital has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $19.49. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $752.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 41.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,118,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667,094 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter worth $236,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter worth $644,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 16.0% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, INCA Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter worth $2,888,000. 52.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is engaged in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, small companies and medium-sized companies in Brazil. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

