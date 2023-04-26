Paragon Entertainment (LON:PEL) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.15

Paragon Entertainment Ltd (LON:PEL – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.15 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 1.11 ($0.01). Paragon Entertainment shares last traded at GBX 1.15 ($0.01), with a volume of 100,000 shares trading hands.

Paragon Entertainment Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Paragon Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paragon Entertainment Limited creates, develops, and operates visitor attractions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Design and Build, and Products. Its services include design development, interactive engineering, graphic design, rockwork, props and figures, model making, fit-out, scenic and theming, joinery, GRP production, metalwork, maintenance, solid surfacing, project services, creative technical design, and robotic arm.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.