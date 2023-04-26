PARSIQ (PRQ) Price Hits $0.10 on Top Exchanges

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 26th. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $18.85 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PARSIQ token can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000360 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, PARSIQ has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ launched on October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,256,872 tokens. PARSIQ’s official website is parsiq.net. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.net. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net.

PARSIQ Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is a crucial component of the PARSIQ platform and can be used alongside traditional FIAT payments. Paying with PRQ tokens within the platform provides a discount, and during the first epoch of usage, users can benefit from higher execution limits, unlocked transport methods, and the ability to propose new platform features.”

