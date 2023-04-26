Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.40-$5.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Pathward Financial from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pathward Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Pathward Financial from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.00.

CASH stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.63. The stock had a trading volume of 243,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,666. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Pathward Financial has a 52 week low of $31.16 and a 52 week high of $52.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.78.

Pathward Financial ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $149.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.79 million. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 20.37%. Pathward Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pathward Financial will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.75%.

In other news, Director Frederick V. Moore sold 3,350 shares of Pathward Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total value of $156,143.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,567.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 850 shares of company stock worth $37,057. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pathward Financial in the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Pathward Financial in the third quarter worth about $220,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Pathward Financial in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pathward Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

