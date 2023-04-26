Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 224,633 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 164,094 shares.The stock last traded at $14.64 and had previously closed at $14.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAX has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on Patria Investments from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Patria Investments from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Patria Investments from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Patria Investments Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $793.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.45.

Patria Investments Increases Dividend

Patria Investments ( NYSE:PAX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $91.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.82 million. Patria Investments had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 28.11%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Patria Investments Limited will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.308 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.42%. This is an increase from Patria Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 195.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patria Investments

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAX. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Patria Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Patria Investments in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Patria Investments by 50.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Patria Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Patria Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Patria Investments

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

