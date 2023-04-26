Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Bought by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 35.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 118.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,554,000 after purchasing an additional 49,851 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at about $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter worth about $237,000. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $107.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.85. The company has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.66 and a 1-year high of $139.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on PAYX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.79.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

