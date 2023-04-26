Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.52-0.57 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.62.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.68.

Shares of PEB stock remained flat at $13.93 on Wednesday. 3,115,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,741,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1-year low of $12.37 and a 1-year high of $26.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.85.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ( NYSE:PEB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.52). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $319.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.12%.

In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.62 per share, for a total transaction of $190,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,108,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,092,349.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 11,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $142,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,122,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,531,220.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 14,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.62 per share, with a total value of $190,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,108,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,092,349.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 39,865 shares of company stock worth $555,064 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the second quarter valued at about $176,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 79.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 4,907 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the second quarter valued at about $232,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

