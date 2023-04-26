Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 on May 22nd

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the bank on Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This is an increase from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Peoples Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Peoples Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 43.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Peoples Bancorp to earn $3.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.3%.

NASDAQ:PEBO traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.68. 17,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,607. Peoples Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.68 and a 12-month high of $32.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.11 million, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.79.

Peoples Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PEBO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $90.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.05 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan D. Rector acquired 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.53 per share, with a total value of $59,913.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,011.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Susan D. Rector acquired 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.53 per share, with a total value of $59,913.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,011.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,351 shares in the company, valued at $2,560,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 13,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $394,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 16,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 165.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 71,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 44,890 shares during the period. 49.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEBO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.71.

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit, debit and automated teller machine cards, credit cards for individuals and businesses, merchant credit card transaction processing services, corporate and personal trust services, safe deposit rental facilities, money orders and cashier’s checks, life, health, property and casualty insurance products, brokerage services, and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

