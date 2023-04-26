PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target Increased to $178.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $175.00 to $178.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential downside of 6.17% from the stock’s previous close.

PEP has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.69.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of PEP stock opened at $189.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $181.45 and its 200-day moving average is $176.19. The stock has a market cap of $261.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo has a 52-week low of $154.86 and a 52-week high of $190.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PepsiCo news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PepsiCo

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.