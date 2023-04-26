Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.027 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 40.2% per year over the last three years.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust Stock Performance
Shares of PBT opened at $23.90 on Wednesday. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.37 and a fifty-two week high of $27.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.92.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Permian Basin Royalty Trust
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.72% of the company’s stock.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile
Permian Basin Royalty Trust is a trust of Argent Trust Company. Its properties include Waddell Ranch and Texas Royalty. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
