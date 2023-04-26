Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.80 Per Share

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Stifel Firstegy lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Peyto Exploration & Development in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Firstegy analyst M. Dunn now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.80 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.87. Stifel Firstegy currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Peyto Exploration & Development’s current full-year earnings is $1.87 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Peyto Exploration & Development’s FY2024 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PEY. CIBC dropped their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Peyto Exploration & Development presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$17.50.

Peyto Exploration & Development Trading Down 2.2 %

TSE:PEY opened at C$12.52 on Wednesday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1 year low of C$9.71 and a 1 year high of C$17.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61, a PEG ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.93, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C($0.25). The company had revenue of C$383.14 million for the quarter. Peyto Exploration & Development had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 26.50%.

Peyto Exploration & Development Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, April 30th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Peyto Exploration & Development’s payout ratio is 59.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance acquired 10,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$11.90 per share, with a total value of C$119,000.00. 3.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

