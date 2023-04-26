Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 406,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,873 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $20,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.80.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.56. 12,566,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,339,621. The company has a market cap of $217.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.40 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.20.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

