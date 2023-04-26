Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 905,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 182,817 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 0.7% of Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $46,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 214,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,986,000 after acquiring an additional 14,661 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 217.8% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 12,768 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Pfizer by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 25,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 47,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 31,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pfizer Stock Down 1.9 %

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.60. 12,221,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,335,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $217.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.20. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $38.40 and a one year high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

