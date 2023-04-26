Pioneer Natural Resources Declares Quarterly Dividend of $3.34 (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 3.34 per share by the oil and gas development company on Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $13.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PXD traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $222.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,779,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,537,679. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $177.26 and a one year high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $52.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.69.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.08. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 32.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.58 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Natural Resources

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PXD shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $193.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Tudor Pickering raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,999 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.6% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 11,045 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 31.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 1,099 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,207 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.