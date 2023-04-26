Piper Sandler Lowers Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Price Target to $16.00

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 50.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on LESL. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $16.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leslie’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Leslie’s Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:LESL traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $10.64. The stock had a trading volume of 303,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,005,660. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.81. Leslie’s has a 1-year low of $10.12 and a 1-year high of $20.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leslie’s

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.82 million. Leslie’s had a net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 56.91%. Sell-side analysts predict that Leslie’s will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LESL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Leslie’s by 4.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Leslie’s by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,398,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,077,000 after purchasing an additional 49,572 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Leslie’s by 21.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 63,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 11,374 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Leslie’s by 4.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Leslie’s by 68.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 17,387 shares during the last quarter.

About Leslie’s

(Get Rating)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.