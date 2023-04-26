Piper Sandler Upgrades BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) to Neutral

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BKU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BankUnited from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of BankUnited in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of BankUnited from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BankUnited presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.11.

BankUnited Stock Performance

Shares of BKU traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,985. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.41. BankUnited has a 52-week low of $19.04 and a 52-week high of $42.17.

Insider Transactions at BankUnited

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $456.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.73 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 11.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BankUnited will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 1,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $49,505.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BankUnited

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in BankUnited by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in BankUnited by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in BankUnited by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in BankUnited during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in BankUnited by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

