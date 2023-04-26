Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Receives $15.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.43.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PAA. Raymond James upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of PAA opened at $13.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.70. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $13.49.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2675 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 430.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter valued at $104,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the second quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services for crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It operates through the Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) segments. The Crude Oil segment refers to the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering assets.

