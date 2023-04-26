Polaris (NYSE:PII) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.32, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Polaris updated its FY24 guidance to $10.09-10.71 EPS.

Polaris Stock Down 2.2 %

PII opened at $106.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.19. Polaris has a fifty-two week low of $91.86 and a fifty-two week high of $123.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.85 and its 200 day moving average is $107.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.61.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 34.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Polaris

Several research firms have issued reports on PII. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Polaris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Polaris from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Polaris from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.27.

In related news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 10,626 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,221,990.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Polaris

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PII. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Polaris by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Polaris in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris in the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Polaris by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Polaris in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

About Polaris

(Get Rating)

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The Off-Road segment includes off-road vehicles (ORV) and snowmobiles. The On Road segment is involved in the design and manufacture of motorcycles, moto-roadsters, light duty hauling, and passenger vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.