Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Shares Gap Up to $57.17

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $57.17, but opened at $60.03. Popular shares last traded at $59.38, with a volume of 262,304 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently commented on BPOP shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Popular from $74.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Popular in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Popular from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Popular from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut Popular from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.
Popular Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.10. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.81.
Popular Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.95%.
Institutional Trading of Popular
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BPOP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Popular by 11.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,880,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $567,856,000 after buying an additional 816,384 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Popular by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,053,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,850,000 after purchasing an additional 139,262 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Popular by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,595,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $238,465,000 after purchasing an additional 276,760 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Popular by 11.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,478,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,787,000 after purchasing an additional 262,172 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Popular by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,280,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,229,000 after purchasing an additional 63,363 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Popular Company Profile
Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular U.S., and Corporate Group. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes commercial banking, consumer and retail banking, and other financial services.
