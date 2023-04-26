Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Porsche Automobil Holding SE (ETR:PAH3 – Get Rating) shot up 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €51.46 ($57.18) and last traded at €50.92 ($56.58). 616,417 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 502,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at €50.76 ($56.40).

A number of research firms have issued reports on PAH3. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €97.00 ($107.78) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil in a report on Monday, March 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €60.00 ($66.67) target price on Porsche Automobil in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €69.00 ($76.67) target price on Porsche Automobil in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays set a €58.00 ($64.44) price target on Porsche Automobil in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a €66.00 ($73.33) price objective on Porsche Automobil in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.80, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €53.70 and a 200-day moving average price of €55.27.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, Core Investments and Portfolio Investments. The company is involved in investments in the areas of mobility and industrial technology. It offers its products under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, and Porsche brand names.

