Positron (OTCMKTS:POSC) Trading 2.6% Higher

Shares of Positron Co. (OTCMKTS:POSC – Get Rating) traded up 2.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.59 and last traded at $1.59. 413 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 10,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

Positron Stock Down 10.8 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.15.

Positron Company Profile

Positron Corp. operates as a nuclear medicine healthcare company, which engages in the provision of cardiac positron emission tomography imaging. It operates through the Medical Equipment and Radiopharmaceuticals segments. It offers economical, end-to-end solutions for Positron Emission Tomography (PET) myocardial perfusion imaging through complementary product integration of PET imaging systems, radiopharmaceuticals, and radioisotopes.

