Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 0.2375 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This is a boost from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Postal Realty Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 87.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Postal Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 1,055.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Postal Realty Trust to earn $0.83 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.95 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 114.5%.

Shares of NYSE:PSTL traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.57. 7,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,406. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.07. Postal Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $14.13 and a 12 month high of $17.48.

Separately, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Postal Realty Trust from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 38,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 11.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 149.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 9.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period. 70.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

