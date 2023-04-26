PotCoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $132.18 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 44.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. PotCoin has a market cap of $299,582.86 and $132.18 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, PotCoin has traded 48.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.40 or 0.00309272 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00012287 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00018933 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000737 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000659 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003525 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,240,877 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

