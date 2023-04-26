PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) PT Raised to $165.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.50% from the stock’s current price.

PPG has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PPG Industries from $124.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays increased their price target on PPG Industries from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho raised their target price on PPG Industries from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PPG Industries from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.74.

NYSE:PPG opened at $140.43 on Monday. PPG Industries has a 1 year low of $107.06 and a 1 year high of $145.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.66.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 7.18%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,866,504.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,472,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,266,070,000 after purchasing an additional 68,359 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,843,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,243,597,000 after purchasing an additional 931,097 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,748,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $595,991,000 after purchasing an additional 117,868 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 163,082.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $522,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155,341 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,193,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $418,589,000 after purchasing an additional 65,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

