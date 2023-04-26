Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.16 and last traded at $17.32. 31,921 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 166,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Premier Financial from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Premier Financial Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.79 and its 200-day moving average is $25.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $611.37 million, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Transactions at Premier Financial

Premier Financial ( NASDAQ:PFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.11). Premier Financial had a net margin of 30.07% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $76.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.40 million. On average, research analysts predict that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $37,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,542,600.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Premier Financial

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Premier Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Premier Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Premier Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 178.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Premier Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

