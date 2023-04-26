Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO) Short Interest Down 98.0% in April

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.0% from the March 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Pressure BioSciences Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:PBIO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.91. The stock had a trading volume of 29,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,794. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.40. Pressure BioSciences has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $2.20. The firm has a market cap of $14.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.72.

Pressure BioSciences Company Profile

Pressure BioSciences, Inc develops and sells pressure-based platform solutions in the North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's pressure cycling technology (PCT) technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, including cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources.

