Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Buys 50 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 15,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,899,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 936 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 753 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its stake in BlackRock by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 35,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,472,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,212,947,060,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

BLK stock traded down $9.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $649.94. 187,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $670.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $689.74. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $785.65.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.52 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at $336,363,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total transaction of $396,209.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,217,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,563 shares of company stock worth $29,723,221. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on BLK shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $756.45.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

