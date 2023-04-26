Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 44,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 27,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 10,733 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 42,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,234,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,789,280. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $51.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.29.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This is a boost from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

