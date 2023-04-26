Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Alan B. Colberg bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,107. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of USB stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.62. The stock had a trading volume of 9,730,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,622,205. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $31.30 and a 52-week high of $53.37.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on USB. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Argus dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.35.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

