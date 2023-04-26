Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $387,000 Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 348.6% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period.

VYM traded down $1.43 on Wednesday, hitting $104.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,245,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,725. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.33. The firm has a market cap of $48.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $113.78.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

