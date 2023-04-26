Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 145.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,545 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JEPI. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 7,085.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,081,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,451 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $54,326,000. FAS Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18,267.6% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 630,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,369,000 after purchasing an additional 627,310 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 149.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 985,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,507,000 after purchasing an additional 590,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5,885.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 578,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,619,000 after purchasing an additional 568,501 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JEPI traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.27. 4,189,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,763,886. The company has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.92 and a fifty-two week high of $60.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.97 and its 200-day moving average is $54.44.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.