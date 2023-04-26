Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Purchases 247 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3,229.6% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 157,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 153,213 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 364,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,265,000 after purchasing an additional 78,652 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 287,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,390,000 after purchasing an additional 36,515 shares during the period. First National Trust Co lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 307,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,411,000 after purchasing an additional 32,307 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 639.3% during the fourth quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 98,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after purchasing an additional 85,093 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock remained flat at $50.34 during midday trading on Wednesday. 2,299,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,739,468. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.20. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.99 and a 12 month high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.