Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,357,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 155.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO traded down $2.05 on Wednesday, hitting $156.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,951. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.17 and a 1 year high of $176.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.14.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.04. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $930.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.80%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.80.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

