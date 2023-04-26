Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 56,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,564,000. Coca-Cola accounts for about 1.2% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Full Sail Capital LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Ferguson Shapiro LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 8,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 124,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,950,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 539,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,296,000 after purchasing an additional 42,128 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 92,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,908,000 after purchasing an additional 16,861 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

KO stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.45. 6,544,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,177,538. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $274.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $66.38.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 83.64%.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $2,103,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,216,775.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,256,671 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.40.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

