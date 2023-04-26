Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Sells 586 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.24.

Truist Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

TFC traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,767,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,414,524. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.70 and a fifty-two week high of $53.34. The stock has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.60 and its 200-day moving average is $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David M. Ratcliffe purchased 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,072. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at $15,061,734.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,072. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Truist Financial

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

Featured Stories

