Principal Financial Group (PFG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 27th. Analysts expect Principal Financial Group to post earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect Principal Financial Group to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Stock Down 3.4 %

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $73.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.09. Principal Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $61.05 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.60%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $77.67.

Insider Transactions at Principal Financial Group

In other news, SVP Kenneth A. Mccullum sold 3,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $256,733.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,458. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal Financial Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFG. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,514,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816,343 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,939,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 307.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,223,000 after purchasing an additional 855,747 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,054,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,615,000 after acquiring an additional 251,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,136,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,855,000 after buying an additional 209,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

Further Reading

