Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Price Target Raised to $175.00

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note published on Sunday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Procter & Gamble from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $161.69.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:PG opened at $156.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Procter & Gamble has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $163.71.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 65.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $1,254,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,356.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $3,919,635.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,611.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $1,254,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,356.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,310 shares of company stock worth $7,753,726. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.7% during the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 54,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,063,000 after acquiring an additional 9,822 shares during the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,315,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 28,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.