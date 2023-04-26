Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Profire Energy Trading Down 2.5 %

Profire Energy stock opened at $1.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.11. Profire Energy has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $1.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Profire Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFIE. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Profire Energy by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,340,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 262,295 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Profire Energy by 12.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,649,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 181,900 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Profire Energy by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,548,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 164,851 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Profire Energy by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 742,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 130,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Profire Energy by 20.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 648,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 110,030 shares during the last quarter. 45.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Profire Energy Company Profile

Profire Energy, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial combustion appliances. Its product categories include burner management, combustion control, waste management, fuel and gas train management, stands, pilots, burners, chemical management, flame arrestors, combustion equipment, accessories and components, and legacy.

