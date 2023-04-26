PROG (NYSE:PRG) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-$2.77 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.3-$2.375 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.40 billion. PROG also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.62-$0.70 EPS.

PROG Stock Performance

NYSE PRG traded up $5.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.62. The stock had a trading volume of 725,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,527. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.07 and a 200 day moving average of $20.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 2.11. PROG has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Get PROG alerts:

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $612.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.47 million. PROG had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 3.80%. PROG’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PROG will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, TheStreet raised PROG from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PROG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in PROG by 83.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of PROG by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of PROG during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. 98.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROG Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.