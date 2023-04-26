PROG (NYSE:PRG) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-$2.77 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.3-$2.375 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.40 billion. PROG also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.62-$0.70 EPS.
PROG Stock Performance
NYSE PRG traded up $5.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.62. The stock had a trading volume of 725,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,527. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.07 and a 200 day moving average of $20.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 2.11. PROG has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 3.37.
PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $612.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.47 million. PROG had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 3.80%. PROG’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PROG will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PROG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in PROG by 83.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of PROG by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of PROG during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. 98.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PROG Company Profile
PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PROG (PRG)
- How to Invest in GTE Technology
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Is Still A Tasty Investment
- Why Do Tech Stocks Go Down When Interest Rates Rise?
- Growth vs Value Investing: What Are the Differences?
- Fiserv’s Growth Prospects Shine As Other Financials Slump
Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.