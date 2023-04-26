Prom Trading 3.1% Lower This Week (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 26th. Prom has a market cap of $92.74 million and $3.26 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prom token can now be purchased for $5.08 or 0.00017099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Prom has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00007674 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00027667 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00018948 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00017934 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,721.04 or 1.00003066 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom (PROM) is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.01536349 USD and is up 3.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $3,155,592.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.